HC directs release of part of compensation to kin of 2011 Delhi factory fire victims

The Delhi High Court has directed the release of 20 per cent of the over Rs 80 lakh compensation amount awarded to the families affected by a fire tragedy at an illegitimate factory here in 2011. A division bench headed by Justice Najmi Waziri noted that the unfortunate incident took place 11 years ago and the Delhi government was seeking to recover the amounts payable from the factory owner and has already attached his properties. “The unfortunate tragedy has occurred over 11 years ago. The respondents (families) seek release of some substantial amount now. In the circumstances, the application is allowed. As sought in this application, let 20% of the awarded amount be released to the beneficiaries,” said the bench, also comprising Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma. The court also recorded that the authorities were in the process of auctioning the properties of the factory owner and said ''let the process be completed in accordance with law''. Eight people had died and 36 suffered extensive burn injuries in the fire incident at a garment export factory located in a congested residential area of Tughlaqabad South Delhi in January 2011. In 2013, a single-judge had passed an order against the Delhi government and awarded a total compensation amount of Rs 80,89,402 in favour of the affected families. In 2014, upon an appeal filed by the Delhi government against the order, a division bench of the high court had directed its Registrar General to keep the decreed amount deposited by the State in fixed deposits. Last year, the aggrieved families filed an application in the appeal proceedings for the release of a ''substantial amount'', saying they were struggling to meet their ends owing to the ongoing global pandemic of Covid. The respondent families, represented by lawyer M Sufian Siddiqui, stated there was no likelihood of the disposal of the appeal and if some amount is not released at this stage, they would be left in a state of insurmountable penury. In the order, the court recorded that till now, Rs 1 lakh each as an ex gratia amount has been received by the kin of the deceased workmen and an ex gratia amount of Rs 20,000 each has been paid to the injured persons by the State. It further said that the interest on the awarded amount has also been permitted to be credited into the respective bank accounts of the beneficiaries. Before the single judge, the aggrieved families had claimed that the State authorities failed in their duty to ensure safe working conditions at the factory and thus they are liable to pay compensation for the losses suffered.

