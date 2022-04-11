Japan, Russia to begin delayed salmon-trout talks on Monday

Japan will begin talks with Russia on Monday to negotiate the quota of salmon and trout Japan can catch this year, the government said, after ties soured over the Ukraine crisis, delaying the annual exercise.

A decades-old pact provides for the talks on the amount of Russian-born salmon and trout that Japan can catch each year within its own exclusive economic zone (EEZ). Usually held in March and wrapping up by the April 10 start of the fishing season, their fate had been uncertain until just a few days ago.

In a statement, Japan's Fisheries Agency said the talks that begin on Monday are to be conducted online. The fishing season for the species in Japan's EEZ peaks around April and May.

One person close to the fishing industry told Reuters he expected talks to be tough this year, given the state of ties. "The negotiations will start but the outcome is highly unpredictable," said the individual who sought anonymity, as he is not authorised to speak to media.

Russia, unhappy with Japan's sanctions over Ukraine, withdrew last month from peace treaty talks, while Tokyo joined allies on Friday in imposing further sanctions and expelling several Russian diplomats.

