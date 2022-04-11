Left Menu

PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his birth anniversary

Shri Modi said that Mahatma Phule is widely respected as a champion of social justice and source of hope for countless people and worked tirelessly for social equality, women empowerment, and boosting education. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 14:25 IST
Shri Modi said that Mahatma Phule is widely respected as a champion of social justice and source of hope for countless people and worked tirelessly for social equality, women empowerment, and boosting education.
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has paid tribute to the great social reformer, philosopher and writer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his birth anniversary. Shri Modi said that Mahatma Phule is widely respected as a champion of social justice and source of hope for countless people and worked tirelessly for social equality, women empowerment, and boosting education.

The Prime Minister also shared his thoughts on great thinker, Jyotiba Phule through his Mann Ki Baat programme where Shri Modi had said that Mahatma Phule started schools for girls and raised his voice against female infanticide and also carried out campaigns to solve water crisis.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said;

"Mahatma Phule is widely respected as a champion of social justice and source of hope for countless people. He was a multifaceted personality who worked tirelessly for social equality, women empowerment and boosting education. Tributes to him on his Jayanti."

"Today is the Jayanti of Mahatma Phule and in a few days, on the 14th we mark Ambedkar Jayanti. During last month's #MannKiBaat had paid tributes to them. India will forever be grateful to Mahatma Phule and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar for their monumental contribution."

(With Inputs from PIB)

