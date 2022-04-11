Opium worth Rs 50 lakh seized, two arrested in Assam
PTI | Diphu | Updated: 11-04-2022 17:24 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 17:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Two persons were arrested and opium worth Rs 50 lakh was seized from their possession in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Monday, police said.
Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted a truck at Kakrajan in Borpathar police station area and seized 45 kg of opium from the vehicle, an officer said.
Two occupants, hailing from Rajasthan, were arrested, he said, adding further investigation is underway.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajasthan
- Assam
- Karbi Anglong
- Kakrajan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rajasthan a treasure trove of indigenous art: Shivan & Narresh on their FDCI X LFW collection
Body of Delhi businessman found hanging in hotel room in Rajasthan's Bundi
2 killed, 2 injured after SUV collides with another vehicle in Rajasthan's Barmer
AAP dissolves all units in Rajasthan
Khadi and Village Industries Commission rolls out major employment spree in Rajasthan