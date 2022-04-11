Left Menu

Opium worth Rs 50 lakh seized, two arrested in Assam

PTI | Diphu | Updated: 11-04-2022 17:24 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 17:18 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two persons were arrested and opium worth Rs 50 lakh was seized from their possession in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Monday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted a truck at Kakrajan in Borpathar police station area and seized 45 kg of opium from the vehicle, an officer said.

Two occupants, hailing from Rajasthan, were arrested, he said, adding further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

