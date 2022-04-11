Russia starting to reinforce positions in eastern Ukraine - U.S. official
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-04-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 20:41 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States believes that Russia has started reinforcing and resupplying its troops in Donbas in eastern Ukraine, a senior U.S. defense official said on Monday.
The United States did not however believe this was the start of a new offensive in the region, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The official said the United States did not have evidence that any S-300 missile defense system had been destroyed by Russia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- The United States
- S-300
- Donbas
- United States
- U.S.
- Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia says forces near Kyiv and in north "regroup" to focus on Donbas - agencies
Russia says forces near Kyiv and in north "regroup" to focus on Donbas
Ukraine's Zelenskiy: situation in southern Ukraine and Donbas extremely difficult
Erdogan says he will urge Putin to take steps on Donbas, Crimea with Zelenskiy
INSIGHT -Conscripts sent to fight by pro-Russia Donbas get little training, old rifles, poor supplies - sources