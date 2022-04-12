Six Bangladeshis arrested while attempting to illegally enter India

BSF has arrested six Bangladeshis, including three women and a child, in West Bengal while they were attempting to illegally entering India, a statement said on Monday.

However, they were later handed over to the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) on humanitarian grounds.

The six people were nabbed while trying to cross the international border in North 24 Parganas district on Sunday, it said.

Some of them were coming to India to meet their relatives, while one woman had first come to the country in 2019 was forced into prostitution in 2021.

