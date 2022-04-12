Left Menu

Six Bangladeshis arrested while attempting to illegally enter India

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-04-2022 00:02 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 00:02 IST
Six Bangladeshis arrested while attempting to illegally enter India
  • Country:
  • India

BSF has arrested six Bangladeshis, including three women and a child, in West Bengal while they were attempting to illegally entering India, a statement said on Monday.

However, they were later handed over to the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) on humanitarian grounds.

The six people were nabbed while trying to cross the international border in North 24 Parganas district on Sunday, it said.

Some of them were coming to India to meet their relatives, while one woman had first come to the country in 2019 was forced into prostitution in 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanctions threaten Russia launches; Space station's first all-private astronaut team was welcomed aboard orbiting platform and more

Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanct...

 Global
4
Google Fi unlimited phone plans now start at USD20 per month

Google Fi unlimited phone plans now start at USD20 per month

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022