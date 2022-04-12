Ukraine said it expects Russia to begin an offensive soon in the eastern Donbas region as Moscow shifts its focus to seizing territory there after its invasion force was driven from the gates of Kyiv this month. FIGHTING

* Russia has nearly completed its buildup for a renewed assault on Ukraine's eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Ukraine's defence ministry said. The governor of Luhansk said Russia was moving military vehicles closer to the front lines in the region. * Russia said its cruise missiles destroyed S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems which had been supplied to Ukraine by an unidentified European country.

DIPLOMACY * U.S. President Joe Biden who held talks with Narendra Modi, told the Indian leader it was not in India's interest to import more oil from Russia, U.S. officials said.

* Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said his meeting with Vladimir Putin in Moscow did not leave him optimistic. "The offensive is evidently being prepared on a massive scale," he said. * EU foreign ministers plan to intensify the delivery of weapons to Ukraine, Germany's foreign minister said.

* Russia will not pause its military operation for subsequent rounds of negotiations, its foreign minister said. CIVILIAN TOLL

* Tens of thousands of people have likely been killed in Russia's assault on Mariupol, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told South Korea's parliament. * Seven bodies were found buried in the rubble of two destroyed high-rise housing blocks in the town of Borodyanka near Kyiv, the state emergencies service said, bringing the total civilian toll there to 19 so far. ECONOMY AND BUSINESS

* The European Union's executive is drafting proposals for an EU oil embargo on Russia, several EU foreign ministers said on Monday, although there was no agreement yet. * French bank Societe Generale said it would quit Russia and take a 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) hit from selling its Rosbank unit to a firm linked to a Russian oligarch.

* Canada sanctioned companies in the Russian defence sector and said it was studying additional measures. * The Kremlin said Russia had resources to pay its debt and any default would be technical and "man-made".

QUOTES * "I would like to remind world leaders that the possible use of chemical weapons by the Russian military has already been discussed. And already at that time it meant that it was necessary to react to the Russian aggression much harsher and faster," said Zelenskiy.

* "(Telling Putin) once will not be enough. Ten times will not be enough. It might have to be done 100 times but I think it is necessary to do everything to ensure there is peace again and people in Ukraine can live in safety," Nehammer said. (Compiled by Tomasz Janowski and Lincoln Feast.)

