U.S. orders some personnel to leave Shanghai consulate
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-04-2022 06:44 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 06:44 IST
The U.S. State Department on Monday ordered non-emergency U.S. government workers to leave the consulate in Shanghai due to a surge in COVID cases and China's measures to control the virus.
