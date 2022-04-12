Nepal Army chief holds talks with Director General Assam Rifles

Nepal Army chief Prabhuram Sharma on Tuesday held talks with Indian Army's Director General of Assam Rifles Lt Gen Pradeep Chandran Nair here and discussed issues relating to bilateral interests and mutual cooperation.

Assam Rifles, India's oldest paramilitary force, provides security to the northeastern region and has a diversified role ranging from security to providing welfare, and developmental assistance to the people.

During the meeting, the two army officials discussed matters relating to bilateral interest and mutual cooperation, according to Nepal Army headquarters sources.

''Nepal Army believes that such visits will further consolidate and deepen mutual relations existing between the armies of the two neighbouring countries,'' they said.

The meeting came days after Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba visited India and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two countries inaugurated a cross-border railway network, a power transmission line and launched India's RuPay payment card in Nepal after they vowed to significantly expand the bilateral ties in wide-ranging talks.

The two sides also inked four pacts to expand cooperation in areas of railways and energy.