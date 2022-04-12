HC agrees to hear Tata Power on issue of challenge to transfer of power to Haryana from Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday agreed to hear Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd in connection with BSES Rajdhani Power Limited's challenge to an order of the Ministry of Power on the transfer of power generated by a Dadri thermal station from the national capital to Haryana.

Justice Yashwant Varma permitted Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd, which distributes electricity in the northern area of the city, to intervene in the ongoing proceedings before it.

"The applicant is permitted to intervene and address submissions," the court said.

Counsel appearing for the applicant said that it was "equally affected" by the decision and that out of the total allocation, its share is 10 megawatts and thus has submissions to make.

The high court, on March 30, had stayed the Centre's order on the transfer of power supply from the Dadri-II thermal station to Haryana.

On April 1, it extended the stay till April 29 and granted time to the Centre to respond to the petition.

The Centre had then said this is not the first time that such reallocation has been done and it was done earlier also.

The petitioner discom has claimed that the order is complete without jurisdiction and if implemented, 23 percent of the populace of the national capital would be deprived of power in the next 24 hours.

The petitioner has argued that the respondent authorities have no power to reallocate power that forms part of the allocation made in favor of the petitioner and duly approved by the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission.

It disputed the recital in the order in connection with the Delhi government has surrendered the power and said that the surrender which was contemplated was concerning the Dadri-I thermal power plant alone.

