Left Menu

3 'hybrid terrorists' of LeT arrested in J-K

Incriminating material, arms and ammunition and cash were seized from their possession, a police spokesman said. Incriminating materials of proscribed terror outfit LeT, arms and ammunition including three pistols, three pistol magazines, 22 pistol rounds, one grenade and Rs 79,800 cash were seized, he added.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 12-04-2022 16:41 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 16:41 IST
3 'hybrid terrorists' of LeT arrested in J-K
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces have arrested three ''hybrid terrorists'' of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said on Tuesday. The term hybrid terrorist was coined by the Jammu and Kashmir Police for those who after carrying out a particular anti-national task given by their handlers, slipped back into normal life. ''Police along with security forces have arrested three hybrid terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT from Sopore on Monday night. Incriminating material, arms and ammunition and cash were seized from their possession,'' a police spokesman said. Acting on specific information regarding movement of terrorists, a special checkpoint was established by security forces near the Sunwani bridge, he said. He said during checking, the joint party intercepted three persons coming from Wadoora Bala towards the bridge. The arrested have been identified as Tufail Majid Mir, Owais Ahmed Mir and Shabir Ahmed Wagay, the spokesman said. ''Incriminating materials of proscribed terror outfit LeT, arms and ammunition including three pistols, three pistol magazines, 22 pistol rounds, one grenade and Rs 79,800 cash were seized,'' he added. The spokesman said preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested persons are ''hybrid terrorists'' of the LeT and were in constant search of an opportunity to carry out attacks on security forces as well as civilians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
3
Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanctions threaten Russia launches; Space station's first all-private astronaut team was welcomed aboard orbiting platform and more

Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanct...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022