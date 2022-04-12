3 'hybrid terrorists' of LeT arrested in J-K

Security forces have arrested three ''hybrid terrorists'' of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said on Tuesday. The term hybrid terrorist was coined by the Jammu and Kashmir Police for those who after carrying out a particular anti-national task given by their handlers, slipped back into normal life. ''Police along with security forces have arrested three hybrid terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT from Sopore on Monday night. Incriminating material, arms and ammunition and cash were seized from their possession,'' a police spokesman said. Acting on specific information regarding movement of terrorists, a special checkpoint was established by security forces near the Sunwani bridge, he said. He said during checking, the joint party intercepted three persons coming from Wadoora Bala towards the bridge. The arrested have been identified as Tufail Majid Mir, Owais Ahmed Mir and Shabir Ahmed Wagay, the spokesman said. ''Incriminating materials of proscribed terror outfit LeT, arms and ammunition including three pistols, three pistol magazines, 22 pistol rounds, one grenade and Rs 79,800 cash were seized,'' he added. The spokesman said preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested persons are ''hybrid terrorists'' of the LeT and were in constant search of an opportunity to carry out attacks on security forces as well as civilians.

