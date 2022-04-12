Multiple people shot at New York City subway station
Multiple people were shot Tuesday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, the city fire department said.Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park found multiple people shot, a New York City Fire Department spokesperson said.A photo from the scene showed people tending to bloodied passengers lying on the floor station.
Multiple people were shot Tuesday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, the city fire department said.
Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park found multiple people shot, a New York City Fire Department spokesperson said.
A photo from the scene showed people tending to bloodied passengers lying on the floor station. Further details were not immediately available. New York City police said they were responding to reports of people wounded either by gunfire or an explosion. Trains servicing that station were delayed during the morning commute.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New York
- Sunset Park
- Brooklyn
- New York City Fire Department
- New York
ALSO READ
New York-based social activist Bhandari elected prez of leading Rajasthani diaspora organization
Students of INIFD Indore got this incredible opportunity to sparkle in New York Fashion Week
New York's Whitney Biennial art show spans generations, media, borders
U.S. approves China Eastern Airlines bid to shift some New York-Shanghai flights
U.S. approves China Eastern Airlines bid to shift some New York-Shanghai flights