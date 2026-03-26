Maduro's Legal Battle: A Tense Courtroom Drama in New York

Former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro returned to a New York courtroom on Thursday. He is challenging a drug trafficking indictment, arguing that his constitutional rights are being violated due to blocked Venezuelan funds intended for his legal costs.

This marks the first court appearance for Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, since their January arraignment where both pleaded not guilty to drug charges. Amid the courtroom drama, outside protests reflected the divisive support and opposition for Maduro's leadership.

Despite ongoing political changes in Venezuela with acting President Delcy Rodríguez at the helm, Maduro remains embroiled in legal battles that may have significant implications, both in the United States and in his homeland.

(With inputs from agencies.)