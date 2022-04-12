Armed men rob bank in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur

Four armed robbers looted Rs 5.60 lakh cash from a public sector bank branch in Rajasthan's ​​Sawai Madhopur district on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

They arrived on a motorcycle, stormed the branch located in Koyla village and held the cashier hostage before escaping with the loot, SHO Bamanwas Brajesh Meena said.

A case has been registered in this connection based on a complaint by the bank manager, he said.

The SHO said CCTV footage was being checked to identify the miscreants.

