Left Menu

Armed men rob bank in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-04-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 19:55 IST
Armed men rob bank in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur
  • Country:
  • India

Four armed robbers looted Rs 5.60 lakh cash from a public sector bank branch in Rajasthan's ​​Sawai Madhopur district on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

They arrived on a motorcycle, stormed the branch located in Koyla village and held the cashier hostage before escaping with the loot, SHO Bamanwas Brajesh Meena said.

A case has been registered in this connection based on a complaint by the bank manager, he said.

The SHO said CCTV footage was being checked to identify the miscreants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
3
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
4
Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022