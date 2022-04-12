Left Menu

Pope, citing civilian massacres, condemns 'abominable actions' in Ukraine

The Kremlin says allegations that Russian forces have committed war crimes by executing civilians in Ukraine were a "monstrous forgery" aimed at denigrating the Russian army. Francis, who has issued many appeals for an end to the conflict, said it was impossible to remain indifferent and that it was necessary "to speak out forcefully in order to demand, in the name of God, the end of these abominable actions".

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2022 23:00 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 23:00 IST
Pope, citing civilian massacres, condemns 'abominable actions' in Ukraine

Pope Francis said on Tuesday that the war in Ukraine was marked by "the forces of evil" because it was leaving in its wake abominations such as the massacre of civilians.

Francis made his comments to participants at an inter-religious pilgrimage of solidarity with the Ukrainian people in Chernivtsi in Western Ukraine organised by the Israeli-based Elijah Interfaith Institute. "The present moment leaves us deeply troubled, because it is marked by the forces of evil," he said in the message read on his behalf.

"The suffering inflicted on so many frail and defenceless persons; the many civilians massacred and the innocent victims among the young; the desperate plight of women and children … All this troubles our consciences," he said. Russian President Vladimir Putin, a member of the Russian Orthodox Church, has described Moscow's actions as a "special military operation" in Ukraine designed not to occupy territory but to demilitarise and "denazify" the country.

Francis has rejected that terminology, calling it a war. The Kremlin says allegations that Russian forces have committed war crimes by executing civilians in Ukraine were a "monstrous forgery" aimed at denigrating the Russian army.

Francis, who has issued many appeals for an end to the conflict, said it was impossible to remain indifferent and that it was necessary "to speak out forcefully in order to demand, in the name of God, the end of these abominable actions". At a meeting of the pilgrimage where key members spoke, former Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams echoed the pope's recent call for an Easter truce in the conflict.

It was also attended by Jews, Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists and members of other religions. In his message, Francis urged "government leaders, especially those who appeal to the sacred principles of religion," to seek peace and shun evil.

Since the war began, Francis has only mentioned Russia explicitly in prayers, such as during a special global event for peace on March 25. But he has made clear his opposition to Russia's actions, using the words invasion, aggression and atrocities. During a trip to Malta earlier this month, Francis implicitly criticised Putin over the invasion of Ukraine, saying "potentate" was fomenting conflict for nationalist interests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
2
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
Arjuna Ranatunga urges SL players to leave IPL and stand in support of their country

Arjuna Ranatunga urges SL players to leave IPL and stand in support of their...

 Sri Lanka

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022