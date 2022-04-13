UK says Russia attempting to centralise command by appointing army general
Russia's appointment of Army General Alexander Dvornikov as commander of the Ukraine war represents the country's attempt to centralise command and control, British military intelligence said on Wednesday.
Army General Dvornikov's appointment shows how Ukrainian resistance and Russia's ineffective pre-war planning is forcing it to reassess its operations, according to the intelligence update. The UK also said Russian messaging has recently emphasized progressing offensives in the Donbas as Russia's forces refocus eastwards.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
