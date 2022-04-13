Left Menu

UK says Russia attempting to centralise command by appointing army general

Russia's appointment of Army General Alexander Dvornikov as commander of the Ukraine war represents the country's attempt to centralise command and control, British military intelligence said on Wednesday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-04-2022 10:56 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 10:53 IST
Alexander Dvornikov Image Credit: Wikipedia
  Country:
  • United Kingdom

Russia's appointment of Army General Alexander Dvornikov as commander of the Ukraine war represents the country's attempt to centralize command and control, British military intelligence said on Wednesday. Russia's inability to cohere and coordinate military activity has hampered its invasion of Ukraine to date, UK's Ministry of Defence tweeted https://twitter.com/DefenceHQ/status/1514107625348210690 in a regular bulletin.

Army General Dvornikov's appointment shows how Ukrainian resistance and Russia's ineffective pre-war planning is forcing it to reassess its operations, according to the intelligence update. The UK also said Russian messaging has recently emphasized progressing offensives in the Donbas as Russia's forces refocus eastwards.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

