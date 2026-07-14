Manchester United's New Goalkeeping Addition: Karl Darlow Signs On

Manchester United has officially announced the signing of goalkeeper Karl Darlow on a two-year contract. This transfer comes after Darlow's departure from Leeds United, marking a pivotal move for the Premier League club.

The addition of Darlow is part of Manchester United's ongoing strategy to strengthen their squad, particularly in the goalkeeping department, ahead of the next season.

Having secured a solid performer between the posts, Manchester United is looking to enhance their defensive resilience, ensuring they are well-equipped for the challenges of the upcoming Premier League campaign.