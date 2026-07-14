Rajnath Singh Flags Off Shaurya Vijay Yatra to Honour Kargil Heroes

The journey to remember the courage and sacrifice of India's Kargil War heroes has begun with the launch of the Shaurya Vijay Yatra, a 13-day motorcycle expedition that will travel from New Delhi to the Kargil War Memorial in Dras. Flagged off by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the National War Memorial on Tuesday, the expedition forms part of the nationwide observance of Kargil Vijay Diwas 2026 and celebrates the bravery of the soldiers who secured India's victory during the 1999 conflict.

Expedition retraces the path of courage to Kargil

The Shaurya Vijay Yatra brings together 28 riders, including serving and retired members of the armed forces along with their family members, who will cover nearly 1,900 kilometres through the challenging terrain of the northern Himalayas. Carrying the motto "One Ride, One Nation, One Salute," the expedition will conclude at the Kargil War Memorial on July 26, marking Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Addressing the gathering before the flag-off, Rajnath Singh paid tribute to the soldiers whose determination and courage secured India's victory under some of the harshest battlefield conditions. He recalled that Indian troops fought at altitudes approaching 20,000 feet, where temperatures dropped to nearly minus 40 degrees Celsius, yet succeeded in reclaiming every strategic peak, hill and bunker from enemy control while protecting the nation's sovereignty.

The Defence Minister described the Kargil victory as a lasting symbol of India's determination to respond firmly to any threat against its territory, honour and national identity. He said the bravery displayed by the armed forces continues to earn admiration from military institutions around the world.

Tribute to heroes and families who made the ultimate sacrifice

Rajnath Singh also remembered the extraordinary contribution of Kargil War heroes, including Param Vir Chakra awardees Captain Vikram Batra, Lieutenant Manoj Kumar Pandey, Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Yogendra Singh Yadav (Retd) and Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Sanjay Kumar (Retd). He said their courage remains a powerful source of inspiration for young Indians and future generations.

As the riders make their way towards Ladakh, they will stop at important military memorials, including the Chandimandir War Memorial, Rezang La War Memorial and Leh War Memorial, where they will pay homage to fallen soldiers. The expedition also includes interactions with Veer Naris, recognising the strength and resilience shown by the families of those who laid down their lives in service of the nation.

A special feature of the journey is the carrying of an urn filled with sacred soil from the National War Memorial. The soil will be ceremonially offered at the Kargil War Memorial, symbolising the connection between the nation's present generation and the sacrifice of its fallen heroes.

Journey promotes unity and patriotism among young Indians

The Defence Minister said the expedition reflects the spirit of unity that defines India, bringing together participants from different regions, languages and backgrounds under one national flag and a shared respect for the country's defenders.

With National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets attending the flag-off ceremony, Rajnath Singh expressed hope that the yatra would strengthen patriotic values among young people. He said protecting the country's freedom is not only the responsibility of soldiers guarding the borders but also of every citizen who preserves the memory and values of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan's successor General NS Raja Subramani, Chief of the Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth, and senior defence officials attended the ceremony. The Shaurya Vijay Yatra reflects the Indian Army's continuing effort to preserve the legacy of Operation Vijay while encouraging future generations to uphold the ideals of duty, honour and selfless service.