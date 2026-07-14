Tragedy Strikes Brussels Construction Site

A devastating fire erupted at a construction site in Brussels on Tuesday, leading to fears that several lives may have been lost. Emergency services have reported that a search for six missing individuals is currently underway. Belgian broadcaster VRT provided this information as the situation unfolds.

The construction site housed approximately 200 workers, the majority of whom have been successfully evacuated following the outbreak of the fire. The swift response of emergency teams has been crucial in minimizing potential casualties.

As authorities investigate the cause of the blaze, the focus remains on locating the missing and ensuring the safety of all individuals involved. The incident has raised serious concerns about safety protocols at major construction sites in the region.