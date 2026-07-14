Tragedy Strikes Brussels Construction Site
A fire at a Brussels construction site has left several people feared dead, with a search conducted for six missing individuals. Local emergency services reported the incident involving nearly 200 workers, most of whom were evacuated. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
- Country:
- Belgium
A devastating fire erupted at a construction site in Brussels on Tuesday, leading to fears that several lives may have been lost. Emergency services have reported that a search for six missing individuals is currently underway. Belgian broadcaster VRT provided this information as the situation unfolds.
The construction site housed approximately 200 workers, the majority of whom have been successfully evacuated following the outbreak of the fire. The swift response of emergency teams has been crucial in minimizing potential casualties.
As authorities investigate the cause of the blaze, the focus remains on locating the missing and ensuring the safety of all individuals involved. The incident has raised serious concerns about safety protocols at major construction sites in the region.