Heartbreak Amid Tragedy: Family Remembers Ravi Teja's Last Calls Before Tourist Boat Disaster

Ravi Teja, a victim of the Vietnam tourist boat tragedy, was remembered by his family for his cheerful video calls just hours before the accident that claimed his life. His family recounted the moments spent with him during the calls, as they cope with the tragic loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 17:33 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 17:33 IST
Heartbreak Amid Tragedy: Family Remembers Ravi Teja's Last Calls Before Tourist Boat Disaster
Mortal remains of Ravi Teja, one of the victims of Vietnam boat tragedy. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a heart-wrenching episode following the Vietnam tourist boat tragedy, the family of Ravi Teja recalls his final, cheerful video calls made just hours before the accident that claimed his life. Ravi Teja, owner of Lucky Lava Mobile Store in Andhra Pradesh's Sri Sathya Sai district, contacted his wife, two daughters, and mother while visiting Vietnam. His family members remember him excitedly sharing details of his trip on calls, a happy precursor to the sudden tragedy.

Ravi Teja's last video call with his mother, Sandhya Rani, took place the Saturday morning before the accident. According to her account, he spent nearly 30 minutes during the call, showing scenic locations and the ill-fated boat journey. His daughters, Sahasra and Sloka, along with his wife, Vedha Shri, recalled similar conversations full of joy and assurances. They hoped for his return until they received the devastating confirmation of his demise.

As they grapple with their loss, government authorities returned Ravi Teja's remains to his grieving family as part of ongoing efforts to bring back victims. Amid the shared mourning, officials facilitated final rites arrangements. A separate flight to Tamil Nadu carried the remains of three other victims, witnessing a somber atmosphere as authorities coordinated their return home.

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