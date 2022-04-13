Russia says 1,026 Ukrainian marines surrendered in Mariupol
Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday that 1,026 soldiers of Ukraine's 36th Marine Brigade, including 162 officers, had surrendered in the besieged port city of Mariupol. "In the town of Mariupol, near the Ilyich Iron and Steel Works, as a result of successful offensives by Russian armed forces and Donetsk People's Republic militia units, 1,026 Ukrainian soldiers of the 36th Marine Brigade voluntarily laid down arms and surrendered," the ministry said in a statement.
There was no immediate comment from the Ukrainian president's office, the Ukrainian general staff, or the defense ministry.
Russia said 151 wounded Ukrainian soldiers were treated on the spot and taken to Mariupol's city hospital. Earlier on Wednesday, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said more than 1,000 Ukrainian marines had surrendered in Mariupol and urged remaining forces holed up in the Azovstal steel mill to surrender.
