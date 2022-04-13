Gold ornaments worth Rs 30 lakh seized from ticketless rail passenger
Five hundred grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 30 lakh and Rs 11 lakh in cash have been seized from a train passenger travelling without a ticket, police said on Wednesday. The RPF personnel, as part of a drive against transport of illegal goods by train, checked the Sabari Express and found a 50-year old man who aroused suspicion. The passenger was travelling without a ticket. Later, a check yielded the cash and gold without valid, supporting documents, a press release from RPF said. The valuables were, therefore, seized from him and handed over to the Income-Tax Department, the release said. Further inquiry has begun.
