Finland to make decision on NATO membership in coming weeks
Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 13-04-2022 16:50 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 16:20 IST
Finland will make a decision about whether to apply to join the 30-member NATO alliance in the next few weeks, Prime Minister Sanna Marin told reporters in Stockholm on Wednesday. "There are different perspectives to apply (for) NATO membership or not to apply and we have to analyze these very carefully," Marin told reporters in a joint news conference with her Swedish counterpart.
"But I think our process will be quite fast, it will happen in weeks."
