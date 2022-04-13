Moscow says West is trying to trigger a Russian default - TASS
Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2022 17:32 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 17:17 IST
Western countries are trying to provoke a default in Russia, the TASS news agency quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Wednesday.
Ryabkov also said that Russia remained open to finding solutions to problems on strategic issues, TASS reported.
