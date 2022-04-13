Left Menu

Moscow says West is trying to trigger a Russian default - TASS

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2022 17:32 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 17:17 IST
Sergei Ryabkov Image Credit: Wikipedia

Western countries are trying to provoke a default in Russia, the TASS news agency quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Wednesday.

Ryabkov also said that Russia remained open to finding solutions to problems on strategic issues, TASS reported.

