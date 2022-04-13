Left Menu

Ganja worth Rs 10 lakh seized from train in Assam

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 13-04-2022 17:45 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 17:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three passengers, including a woman, were apprehended from a train after 28 packets of ganja valued at Rs 10 lakh were recovered from it in Assam's Hojai district on Wednesday, police said.

Railway police during a routine search inside the Agartala-Bangalore Express found the packets from a toilet of a compartment and subsequently arrested the three passengers. It is suspected that the contraband was being sent to a place in south India, police said.

The value of the seized ganja is estimated to be Rs 10 lakh in the local market.

