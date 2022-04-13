UK sanctions Russian separatists, including ‘PM’, ‘Chair’ of Donetsk and Luhansk, over Ukraine conflict

The UK government on Wednesday announced further 178 sanctions on separatists, including the self-styled Prime Minister and Chair of the government of the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, who it says prop up Russian-backed illegal breakaway regions of Ukraine in the ongoing conflict in the region.

The move comes ahead of secondary legislation in the UK Parliament on Thursday, which will ban the import of iron and steel products as well as the export of quantum technologies, advanced materials and luxury goods.

Individuals sanctioned in the latest tranche, alongside the European Union (EU), include Alexander Ananchenko and Sergey Kozlov, self-styled Prime Minister and Chair of Government of the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics.

Family members of Russian oligarchs have also been targeted, with sanctions being imposed on Pavel Ezubov, cousin of Oleg Deripaska, and Nigina Zairova, Executive Assistant to Mikhail Fridman.

“In the wake of horrific rocket attacks on civilians in Eastern Ukraine, we are today sanctioning those who prop up the illegal breakaway regions and are complicit in atrocities against the Ukrainian people. We will continue to target all those who aid and abet Putin's war,” said UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

“From tomorrow, we are banning the import of Russian iron and steel, as well as the export of quantum technologies and advanced materials that Putin sorely needs. We will not rest in our mission to stop Putin's war machine in its tracks,” he said.

In total, the government said it is sanctioning 206 individuals on Wednesday, including the 178 separatists, six oligarchs, close associates and employees, and an additional 22 individuals through the urgent procedure.

Since the Russia-Ukraine conflict began in February, the UK says it has sanctioned over 1,400 individuals and businesses – including over 100 oligarchs and family members.

The measures target key revenue sources for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war machine and thwart Russia’s military ambitions.

The UK says it is leading the international sanctions effort, cutting off whole sectors of the Russian economy by targeting its defence companies, its trade and transport sector, and working with allies to exclude Russia from the SWIFT financial system.

According to the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), sanctions imposed by the UK and its international partners are having deep and damaging consequences for Putin’s ability to wage war.

Analysis shows Russia is heading for the deepest recession since the collapse of the Soviet Union with 275 billion pounds (USD 357 billion) – 60 per cent of Russian foreign currency reserves – currently frozen.

The latest sanctions, which involve asset freezes and travel bans, follow last week’s announcement of similar action against Katerina Vladimirovna Tikhonova and Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova, the daughters of President Putin, and Yekaterina Sergeyevna Vinokurova, daughter of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

