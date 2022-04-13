U.N. chief says humanitarian truce in Ukraine not possible at moment
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday a humanitarian ceasefire in Ukraine does not seem possible at the moment.
Guterres sent U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths to Russia and Ukraine recently to see if a humanitarian truce could be agreed.
