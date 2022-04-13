Rajasthan HC pulls up jail, district authorities for holding up parole application

Rajasthan high court has summoned the jail superintendent and the district magistrate of Bikaner for sitting on an emergent parole of an inmate for over a month.

A division bench comprising Justice Rameshwar Vyas and Justice Sandeep Mehta has asked the authorities to state reason as to why a disciplinary action should not be taken against them. Girdhari Singh, the inmate, in his petition said that his mother had died on March 9 this year and he had moved an application for an interim parole for 15 days to the jail superintendent the next day. Singh's counsel Ranjana Singh Mertia said that considering it was emergent parole, the application was referred to the district magistrate, who sent it back to the superintendent for passing an appropriate order. “After nearly a month of the same, Singh moved to the high court,” she said.

The court granted an immediate parole of 15 days to the inmate.

In its order, it said that the court has repeatedly directed jails and parole authorities to be quick while deciding on the emergent parole applications, ensuring they are cleared within seven days of presentation. The court has directed both officials to be present on April 18, the next date of hearing.

