Govt official held for taking bribe in Haryana's Yamunanagar

Haryana State Vigilance Bureau arrested a government official in a corruption case in Yamunanagar district, the police said on Wednesday.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 13-04-2022 23:42 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 23:42 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Haryana State Vigilance Bureau arrested a government official in a corruption case in Yamunanagar district, the police said on Wednesday. Police arrested a Sub-Inspector of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumers Affairs Department following the alleged complaint of taking bribe for verification of bills, police said.

A spokesperson of the Vigilance Bureau said, "The complainant Parveen Kumar of village Noltha in Panipat district alleged that the accused official used to take bribe every month in lieu of verification of his bills. He accused Rajni Kant, Sub-Inspector of seeking Rs 20,000 bribe in lieu of verification/clearance of his pending bills. The complainant is a contractor and is responsible for transporting food grains from the government warehouse facilities to PDS shops." The arrest was made on the basis of an audio recording, police said. Following the complaint and subsequent investigation, the police filed an FIR against the government official under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

