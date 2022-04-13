AAP protests against 'vandalism' by BJP leaders at Sonia Vihar UGR

The AAP on Wednesday held a protest in the city against the alleged vandalism by BJP leaders at DJB's Sonia Vihar underground reservoir (UGR) and demanded resignation of state unit chief Adesh Gupta.

Delhi Water Minister Satyendar Jain had on Tuesday alleged that BJP MP Manoj Tiwari forcibly entered the UGR of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) with around 300-400 people and created a ruckus there.

The BJP leader, however, denied the allegation and termed it ''fake news''.

On Wednesday, several leaders and workers of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi staged a demonstration near the West Patel Nagar Metro Station, close to the residence of Delhi BJP chief Gupta.

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak alleged that the BJP leaders had not just ransacked the UGR but also contaminated the water by mixing some ''harmful substances'' in it.

''The BJP has turned so immensely hostile towards the Aam Aadmi Party that it has stooped down to this level and is endangering the lives of thousands of people,'' he charged.

AAP's Leader of Opposition in South Delhi Municipal Corporation Prem Chouhan demanded a ''thorough investigation'' into the alleged contamination of UGR water by the BJP leaders ''so that the perpetrators can be punished.'' ''BJP state president Adesh Gupta must resign as it is due to his party members and their antics that water supply in East Delhi has been cut off,'' the AAP leader said.

People have suffered ''greatly'' as a result of the area's water supply crisis, he claimed.

However, Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said the AAP leaders held the protest ''without any reason'' and to ''hide their frustration.'' ''AAP leaders and workers are scared of being exposed by the BJP and hence they took out their frustration in such a manner,'' he said.

He alleged that the Delhi government was ''already supplying contaminated water'' through the DJB and playing with the lives of Delhiites.

Meanwhile, the BJP's North East Delhi district unit president Mohan Goel filed a police complaint against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Jain and other AAP leaders accusing them of ''instigating'' people and ''disturbing'' peace by lying to the people about the Tiwari's visit to the UGR.

In his complaint, Goel alleged that Jain, through his official Twitter handle, told a ''lie'' that BJP leaders forcibly entered the reservoir after which other AAP leaders spread ''rumours'' that something was mixed in the water.

A senior police officer confirmed receipt of the complaint and said that it was being looked into.

