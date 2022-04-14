U.S. National Archives releasing more Trump White House records to Capitol riot panel
Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2022 01:48 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 01:48 IST
The U.S. National Archives, an agency that holds presidential records, is releasing more of former President Donald Trump's records to the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to a letter released by the agency on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
