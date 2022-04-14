Left Menu

PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Andhra's pharma unit fire accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the loss of lives due to a fire accident that took place at a chemical unit in Andhra Pradesh.

Updated: 14-04-2022 12:10 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the loss of lives due to a fire accident that took place at a chemical unit in Andhra Pradesh. As many as six persons were killed and 13 injured in a massive fire accident today.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap at a chemical unit in Eluru, Andhra Pradesh. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly: PM @narendramodi," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted. Following the incident, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced Rs 25 lakh compensation for the family members of the victims of the gas leak-triggered explosion.

The chief minister also declared Rs 5 lakh compensation for each of those critically injured and Rs 2 lakh for those who sustained minor injuries. Officials have been instructed to monitor the condition of those injured and the SP along with the district collector have been directed to conduct a thorough investigation into the reason for the incident. (ANI)

