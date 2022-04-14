Left Menu

Ambedkar's statue disfigured in UP, cops launch probe

PTI | Noida | Updated: 14-04-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 15:26 IST
Ambedkar's statue disfigured in UP, cops launch probe
  • Country:
  • India

A statue of B R Ambedkar, the key architect of India's Constitution, was found disfigured in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on his birth anniversary Thursday, prompting police to launch a probe into the matter.

The disfigured statue is located in Chhijarsi village under the Sector 63 police station limits area and the incident was reported by locals in the morning, officials said.

A police spokesperson said a new statue was being installed to replace the disfigured one with the help of residents.

“Police force has been deployed in the area and the matter is being investigated. All angles are being probed and action will be taken accordingly,” the spokesperson said.

There was no law and order-related situation in the area due to the incident, the police added.

Born in a Dalit family in Maharashtra in 1891, Ambedkar, a Bharat Ratna, was a jurist and economist who played an important role in India's freedom movement and became the country's first law minister.

Ambedkar championed the cause of the Dalit community which faced deep-rooted discrimination. He is regarded as a Dalit icon for his relentless work for social reforms and the empowerment of the disadvantaged sections of society.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

 Italy

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022