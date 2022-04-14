Left Menu

Russia says fire on the Moskva missile cruiser is contained

Russia's defence ministry said on Thursday that sailors had contained a fire on board the Moskva missile cruiser, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, and that measures were being taken to tow it back to port. The ministry, which said the blaze broke out after ammunition blew up on board, said the cruiser's main weaponry had not been damaged and that its crew had been evacuated onto other ships in the Black Sea.

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 18:02 IST
Russia says fire on the Moskva missile cruiser is contained
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Russia's defence ministry said on Thursday that sailors had contained a fire on board the Moskva missile cruiser, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, and that measures were being taken to tow it back to port.

The ministry, which said the blaze broke out after ammunition blew up on board, said the cruiser's main weaponry had not been damaged and that its crew had been evacuated onto other ships in the Black Sea. "The source of the blaze on the Moskva cruiser has been contained," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the vessel remained afloat. "The explosions of ammunition have stopped."

It said it was still trying to establish the cause of the incident. The defence ministry had said earlier on Thursday that the Soviet-era ship had been badly damaged by the fire, the latest setback for Russia which has suffered a series of blows since it sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it called a "special military operation."

Ukraine's southern military command said on Thursday that it hit the Moskva with a Neptune anti-ship cruise missile. It said Russian rescue ships were then hampered by ammunition exploding on board as well as bad weather that had caused the Moskva to start sinking. Reuters was unable to verify either side's statements.

Russia's navy has launched cruise missiles into Ukraine from the Black Sea to support its military activities in the south of the country, where it is battling to seize control of the port of Mariupol.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
IIIT-HYDERABAD HOSTS FIRST NATIONAL SYMPOSIUM ON QUANTUM ENABLED SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY (QuEST)

IIIT-HYDERABAD HOSTS FIRST NATIONAL SYMPOSIUM ON QUANTUM ENABLED SCIENCE AND...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022