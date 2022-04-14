Left Menu

ICC will keep asking Russia to engage with Ukraine war crimes probe -prosecutor

Updated: 14-04-2022 22:14 IST
International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan said on Thursday he would keep trying to get Russia to engage with his war crimes investigation in Ukraine. Speaking at a briefing in Kyiv after visiting a town in the region where Ukraine says atrocities were committed against civilians under recent Russian occupation, Khan said: "I'll keep trying to approach, for the third time, the Russian Federation."

Russia has dismissed allegations its troops committed war crimes in Ukraine since the Feb. 24 invasion as fake news.

