Ukraine's Luhansk governor urges residents of 6 towns to evacuate

The governor of Ukraine's Luhansk region, Serhiy Gaidai, on Friday urged residents of six towns to evacuate, adding that one person had been killed and five wounded in Russian shelling of the town of Kreminna. Gaidai wrote on the Telegram messaging app: "Don't hesitate and leave while that possibility remains. ... Choose life, buses are waiting for you at the pickup points. As the train, of which there are enough."

Reuters could not immediately verify Gaidai's statements.

