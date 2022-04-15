Iran's IRGC says it seizes tanker with smuggled fuel in Gulf -state news agency
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Friday they had seized a foreign ship in Gulf waters loaded with what they described as smuggled diesel, the state news agency (IRNA) reported.
The ship's seven crew have been detained, IRNA said citing Iranian commander Gholam Hussien Husseini.
