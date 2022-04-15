Left Menu

Man kills orphan niece for opposing molestation: Police

PTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 15-04-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 16:45 IST
Man kills orphan niece for opposing molestation: Police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 42-year-old man allegedly axed his orphan niece to death in a village here after she spurned his sexual advances, police said on Friday.

Accused Ramgopal Singh attacked his niece late Thursday night after she objected to him when he molested her, Ghazipur police station's SHO Sangamlal Prajapati said.

The accused has been arrested, he said.

The 14-year-old girl's parents had died long ago and she had been living with her aunt in Rae Bareli and had come to her uncle's place a few days ago, the SHO said.

Prajapati said investigations till now have revealed that Ramgopal had molested her and he attacked her when she objected to it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India
2
Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Celsius

Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Cels...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid; Church of the Holy Sepulchre's ancient altar rediscovered, researchers say

Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatem...

 Global
4
Imran Khan's ex-wife suggests he can join 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Imran Khan's ex-wife suggests he can join 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022