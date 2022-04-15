Man kills orphan niece for opposing molestation: Police

A 42-year-old man allegedly axed his orphan niece to death in a village here after she spurned his sexual advances, police said on Friday.

Accused Ramgopal Singh attacked his niece late Thursday night after she objected to him when he molested her, Ghazipur police station's SHO Sangamlal Prajapati said.

The accused has been arrested, he said.

The 14-year-old girl's parents had died long ago and she had been living with her aunt in Rae Bareli and had come to her uncle's place a few days ago, the SHO said.

Prajapati said investigations till now have revealed that Ramgopal had molested her and he attacked her when she objected to it.

