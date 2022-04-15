BRIEF-Macron Seen Winning France's Presidential Election With 56% Of Vote-Ipsos-Sopra Steria Poll
2022 Ipsos-Sopra Steria Poll For France Info And Le Parisien-Aujourd'hui En France:
* MACRON SEEN WINNING FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUN-OFF WITH 56% OF VOTE VS LE PEN
* PARTICIPATION RATE IS EXPECTED AT 71% FOR THE SECOND ROUND IN FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION Survey of 1,674 respondents conducted between April 13-15; margin of error between +/- 0.7 and 2.4 pts. (Gdansk Newsroom)
