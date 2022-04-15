Left Menu

NIA conducts searches in Mizoram in 2,421-kg explosives seizure case

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 15-04-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 20:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The NIA has conducted search operations at two locations in Mizoram in connection with the seizure of 2,421 kilograms of explosives, including 1,000 detonators, along with the Myanmarese currency, an agency spokesperson said on Friday.

The case pertains to the recovery of 2,421.12 kilograms of explosives, including 1,000 detonators and 4,500 metres of detonating fuse from a vehicle, and recovery of Rs 73,500 and Myanmar currency worth 9,35,500 Kyat, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said in a statement.

The case was initially registered in January by the Tipa Police Station in Siaha district of Mizoram. It was re-registered by the NIA in March, the spokesperson said.

During searches conducted at the premises of two accused persons, incriminating documents and digital devices have been seized, the official said, adding further investigation in the case continues.

