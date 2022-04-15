Left Menu

PM Modi meets district Panchayat Members from Gujarat to improve quality of life, infrastructure in villages

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met district Panchayat Members from Gujarat and discussed ways to improve the quality of life and infrastructure in villages.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2022 23:31 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 23:31 IST
PM Modi meets district Panchayat Members from Gujarat. (Photo/PMO India). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met district Panchayat Members from Gujarat and discussed ways to improve the quality of life and infrastructure in villages. "Had a wonderful meeting with district Panchayat Members from Gujarat. They had insightful views on ways to improve the quality of life and infrastructure in the villages," tweeted the Prime Minister today.

On a similar occasion on April 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the members of the district panchayat from Gujarat and discussed issues related to rural development. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said discussions were held at length about issues related to rural development and leveraging Jan Shakti for societal progress.

"Yesterday, had an excellent meeting with District Panchayat members from Gujarat. We talked at length about issues relating to rural development and leveraging Jan Shakti for societal progress," PM Modi tweeted. During his visit to Gujarat last month, PM Modi addressed Maha-Panchayat Sammelan at GMDC Ground in Ahmedabad and said the Panchayati Raj system is very important to fulfil the dream of Gram Swaraj.

He had further said that in Gujarat, women are represented more than men in the panchayat system. PM Modi had also congratulated the village representatives for their efforts in controlling the spread of COVID-19 with protocols. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

