Left Menu

Gujarat: Coast Guard DG VS Pathania reviews operational preparedness of troops

Indian Coast Guard chief VS Pathania on Saturday reviewed the operational preparedness of his troops along the maritime boundary with Pakistan in the Gujarat area, ICG officials said.

ANI | Okha (Gujarat) | Updated: 16-04-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 22:00 IST
Gujarat: Coast Guard DG VS Pathania reviews operational preparedness of troops
Indian Coast Guard DG VS Pathania inaugurates ICG hoverport at Okha. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Coast Guard chief VS Pathania on Saturday reviewed the operational preparedness of his troops along the maritime boundary with Pakistan in the Gujarat area, ICG officials said.

He also inaugurated ICG hoverport at Okha for berthing and maintenance of these vessels to provide faster turnaround for operation: ICG officials

"India Coast Guard DG VS Pathania, PTM, TM #DGICG reviewed the ops preparedness at #Gujarat and inaugurated #ICG hoverport at #Okha #Gujarat in presence of Regional Cdr #RHQ North-West & #MES officials for berthing and maintenance of #Hovercrafts," Indian Coast Guard tweeted from its official account. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

 Taiwan
2
10-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; cousin among 3 arrested

10-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; cousin among 3 arrested

 India
3
Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to keep them alive

Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to ke...

 Australia
4
Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight, creates panic

Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight, creates panic

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022