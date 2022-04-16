Left Menu

Head of Russian navy meets crew of sunken missile cruiser - Tass

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2022 22:25 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 22:25 IST
The head of the Russian navy, Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, has met with crew members from the sunken missile cruiser Moskva and said they would continue to serve in the navy, Tass news agency said on Saturday.

Russia said on Thursday the Moskva had sunk after an ammunition explosion. Ukraine said it hit the vessel, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, with a missile.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

