Kolkata man arrested for repeatedly molesting 8-year-old girl

A man was arrested in Kolkata's Ekbalpore area on Saturday for allegedly molesting an eight-year-old repeatedly over several days, police said.

The man was arrested after the family filed a police complaint, they said.

''The man has been allegedly molesting the girl for several days taking advantage of his proximity to her family. He has been doing this by threatening the girl whenever she visited his house, which is in the same neighbourhood,'' a police officer said.

The girl's mother noticed her unusual behaviour, and when she pressed her, she told her about the torment, he said.

The mother then reached out to the police, the officer said.

When produced at the court, the man was sent to judicial custody.

Further investigation into the case is underway, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)