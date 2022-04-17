Left Menu

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 17-04-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 15:29 IST
Ukraine says besieged Mariupol still holding
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's deputy defense minister says that the key port of Mariupol is holding despite the continuing Russian attacks.

Hanna Malyar said Sunday that the defenders of the key Sea of Azov port have tied up significant Russian forces besieging the city. She described Mariupol as a "shield defending Ukraine" that prevents the Russian troops encircling the city from advancing to other areas of the country.

Malyar said that the Russians have continued to hit Mariupol with air raids and were possibly preparing an amphibious landing to beef up their forces in the city.

___ London: In his Easter sermon, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has called for Russia to declare a cease-fire and withdraw in Ukraine.

The leader of the Anglican church said Easter is a time for peace and not "blood and iron." Noting that in the Eastern Orthodox church followed by many in Russia and Ukraine Sunday marks the start of Holy Week - the week leading to Easter - he said "let this be a time for Russian cease-fire, withdrawal, and a commitment to talks." Welby said God "hears the cry of the mothers in Ukraine, he sees the fear of boys too young to become soldiers, and he knows the vulnerability of the orphans and refugees".

