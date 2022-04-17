Left Menu

Shelling kills five, injures 13 in Kharkiv city centre - report

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2022 23:30 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 23:30 IST
Shelling kills five, injures 13 in Kharkiv city centre - report

Five people were killed and 20 were injured in shelling of the city centre of Kharkiv on Sunday, regional governor Oleh Synehubov said.

In a post on the Telegram messaging app, Synehubov said that the city centre and the Saltivka suburb were hit by rocket laucher and artillery fire on Sunday, causing casualties and destroying apartment blocks. Synehubov said Ukraine's armed forces had succesfully engaged in counter-attacks in the Kharkiv region, recapturing two villages fully and another partially.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

 United States
3
Mothers are at greater risk of developing clinical depression than their low-risk peers: Study

Mothers are at greater risk of developing clinical depression than their low...

 United States
4
Russian lawmaker says Zelenskyy wants to buy time by turning to NATO for assistance

Russian lawmaker says Zelenskyy wants to buy time by turning to NATO for ass...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022