IPL betting racket busted in Odisha; 9 held

PTI | Rourkela | Updated: 18-04-2022 00:00 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 00:00 IST
Nine people were arrested on Sunday as an IPL betting racket was busted in Odisha’s Sundargarh district, police said.

The suspects, aged between 19 and 28, are from Chhattisgarh and they had hired a small house at Jamunanaki village in Biramitrapur block, an officer said.

Police raided the place after one of the locals became suspicious about their activities and lodged a complaint.

Eighteen mobile phones, two laptops and a tablet have been seized, Biramitrapur sub-divisional police officer Manas Pradhan said.

