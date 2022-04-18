President Raisi says Iran will target heart of Israel if it acts against Iranian nation

Iran's armed forces will target Israel's heart if it makes "the slightest move" against the Islamic Republic, President Ebrahim Raisi told a military parade on Monday.

"If you make the slightest move against our nation ... our armed forces destination will be the heart of the Zionist regime," Raisi said in a televised speech.

