UP: Man kills family, commits suicide in Ghazipur

PTI | Ghazipur(Up) | Updated: 18-04-2022 13:57 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 13:55 IST
A 35-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after killing his wife and two children in Sadat Bazar area under Jakhania Police Station area here, police said on Monday.

Shivdas Sonekar, who was preparing for competitive examinations, allegedly killed his wife Reena (30), son Aarav (5) and daughter Sejal (3) by smothering them with a pillow on Sunday night, police sub-inspector Mahendra Yadav said.

Sonekar later committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his room, Yadav said.

The bodies were found in the morning, he said, adding that family discord is believed to be the cause behind the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

