Man kills elder brother for refusing him Rs 100 in MP village, held

A 48-year-old man was arrested for allegedly thrashing his elder brother to death after the latter refused him Rs 100 in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, police said on Monday. The incident occurred at Bairiha village under the Budhar police station area on Sunday evening, an official said. Budhar police station in-charge Rajesh Chandra Mishra told PTI that the accused Deendayal Pav (48) and his elder brother Prabhudayal Pav (50) were neighbours in the village. On Sunday evening, Deendayal asked for Rs 100 from Prabhudayal but he refused. In a fit of rage, Deendayal tossed Prabhudayal and slammed him on the ground several times, leading to his death, Mishra said.

He said a case has been registered against the accused under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)